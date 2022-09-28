Juhi Chawla pledges to plant 1000 trees on Ranbir Kapoor, Lata Mangeshkar and late brother’s b’day

Juhi Chawla has made a super-special gesture on Ranbir Kapoor, Lata Mangeshkar, and her late brother Bobby Chawla’s birthday today, on the 28 th of September. The actress, producer, and environmental activist often advocates for various social causes, and raises her voice for environmental concerns. And today, she took to her social media space, and gave netizens a glimpse of the same, as she pledged to plant 1000 trees on the special occasion today. Yes, you read that right!

A few moments back, Juhi took to her Instagram space and shared a post with pictures of her late brother Bobby Chawla, the late legend Lata Mangeshkar ji, and Ranbir Kapoor . Sharing the pictures, she wrote in the caption, “Aaj toh bahut special din hai … it’s the birthday of my dearest brother (pink heart emoji) ( late ) Bobby Chawla, it’s also (late) Lataji’s birthday (folded hands emoji), whose voice I loved and a lady I admired greatly ever since I was a little girl ….as well as the birthday of Ranbir (heart-eye emoji), whom I have seen since he was a young boy, and is one of the most wonderful actors on screen today !! . Aaj toh 1000 trees lagana banta hai ..!!!! (a slew of emojis)”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Juhi was recently seen in the web series Hush Hush, where she shared screen space with Soha Ali Khan, Shahana Goswami, Kritika Kamra, Karishma Tanna, and Ayesha Jhulka.

Meanwhile, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Juhi addressed how she has seen several young actors grow up in front pf her and also added that they work hard, just like others.

During the interview, Juhi spoke about Kiara Advani, who is the daughter of her childhood friend, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, and filmmaker David Dhawan’s son Varun Dhawan. She said, “Suhana and all have also grown up in front of us. It’s amazing to see them. Not just Suhana, there are so many of them. When I first shot with David ji in Swarg (1990), they (David’s sons actor Varun and director Rohit Dhawan) were kids. Now they have all become movie stars, so it’s just wonderful to see how talented they are.”

