Juhi Chawla poses with Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara, Aishwarya-Aaradhya at Ambanis' Ganpati puja; fans ask about SRK

Ganesh Utsav celebrations are going on in full swing across the country. The Ambani's luxurious home, Antilia, was brightly illuminated on the day of Ganesh Chaturthi, and it was a star-studded affair. As they do every year, the Ambanis celebrated Ganesh Darshan at their Mumbai residence, and this year was no exception. The celebration brought together all the big shots of the film industry under one roof. We got a sneak peek into the festivities through photos shared by Juhi Chawla on her Instagram profile on Wednesday afternoon.

Juhi Chawla shares inside photos from Ambanis' Ganpati puja

In light of Ganesh Chaturthi, Mukesh Ambani, and Nita Ambani hosted a Ganpati puja at their Mumbai residence, Antilia, and the celebration was attended by several bigwigs in the industry. Juhi Chawla was also a part of the celebration. Recently, she took to her Instagram handle to share some inside photos from the event.

In one carousel post, she was seen posing with Karan Johar, Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan, and daughter Ira Khan, filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification Prasoon Joshi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan, fashion designer Sandeep Khosla, Jackie Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Dabboo Ratnani, Karisma Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, and Nita Ambani. She captioned the post with three different sparkling emojis. HAVE A LOOK:

In another post, Juhi posed with Sidharth Malhotra and wife Kiara Advani, Radhika Merchant, Anil Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Rasha Thadani, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Shriram Nene, Bhagyashree and Farah Khan. She captioned the with a string of sparkling emojis and a smiley. HAVE A LOOK:

However, her fans were disappointed in not finding Shah Rukh Khan in the pictures. One Instagram user wrote, “You didn’t click with SRK,” along with a sad emoji. One more user asked, “Where is srk?”, another user wrote, “Photo with SRK?!,” and added a crying emoji. A fourth user also wrote, “Should have a picture with SRK,” and concluded with a red heart emoji.

Deepika Padukone fixes Shah Rukh Khan’s younger son AbRam’s hair at Ambani’s Ganpati puja

Recently, we've come across some viral inside videos circulating on the internet. In one of these videos, we witness the Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan doing aarti with his wife, Gauri Khan, and their children, daughter Suhana Khan and son AbRam. However, their elder son, Aryan Khan, was not present. As the beloved King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan also shared a warm hug with Nita Ambani, who appeared delighted to meet him.

Furthermore, Deepika Padukone was spotted helping fix AbRam's hair while Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter, Suhana Khan, observed them. Shah Rukh Khan was seen engaged in a conversation with Radhika Merchant, who is soon to be a part of the Ambani family, and Karan Johar. They received also blessings from the priest and presented flowers at Lord Ganesha's feet. As a gesture of honor, King Khan was presented with a saffron scarf to wear around his neck. HAVE A LOOK:

In addition to this, several other well-known Bollywood celebrities, including Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia Deshmukh, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and others were also spotted at the Ambani’s Ganpati puja

