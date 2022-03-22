Juhi Chawla remembers Rishi Kapoor calling her an ‘insecure actor’ on the sets of Sharmaji Namkeen

In her career, Juhi Chawla has shared screen space with Rishi Kapoor in several films. With the upcoming movie Sharmaji Namkeen, we will get to watch the two actors together for one final time. Hitesh Bhatia’s directorial, Sharmaji Namkeen is Rishi Kapoor’s last film. The veteran actor lost his life to cancer and left for his heavenly abode in 2020. In a recent interview with a leading daily, Juhi remembered her experience of shooting with the actor, and revealed that he used to scream at her too.

Talking to The Indian Express, Juhi Chawla mentioned that she used to keep on checking the monitor during the shoot as she tried to match up to Rishi Kapoor’s performance. That’s when the veteran actor would scold her and ask her why she’s behaving like an ‘insecure actor’. “On the sets, when scenes were going on, Chintu ji was effortless and sparkling. And I was standing in front of him and struggling with my takes. I knew what was happening inside me. I was like, ‘Chintu ji ke itne acche shots hai. Mere nahi aayenge toh not good. (He gave such good shots. If I don’t match up, it won’t look nice).’ I would keep running to the monitor just to see ki maine take theek kiya ki nahi. So, Chintu ji was like – ‘monitor is not meant for actors. Why are you behaving like an insecure actor? Hitesh, why are you allowing her to see the monitor.’ I would crack up, but still went and saw the monitor. I loved all that. Great fun,” Juhi said.

Director Hitesh Bhatia added that Rishi Kapoor was against seeing the monitor and would never watch it after his shots were done.

Sharmaji Namkeen will be streaming on a digital platform from March 31st.

ALSO READ: Sharmaji Namkeen Trailer: Alia Bhatt lauds Rishi Kapoor’s last film; Anil Kapoor ‘waiting to see his friend’