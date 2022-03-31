Juhi Chawla reminisces her first encounter with Rishi Kapoor: Aamir Khan and I were standing for pictures

Juhi Chawla has worked with late actor Rishi Kapoor in several films and now fans will be able to see them together in Sharmaji Namkeen. Ahead of the film’s release, Juhi Chawla recalled her first meeting with the veteran actor in an interview with a news portal.

Speaking with India Today, Juhi shared her memories of Rishi Kapoor and revealed details of their very first meeting. She said, “I have known Chintuji (Rishi Kapoor’s nickname) for years because I have seen him throughout my career. I can just tell you instances. It was the music launch of Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Nasir Saab had called him as the chief guest.” She further added that he was like a big star and Aamir Khan and she were those junior artists standing there for pictures.

“Then I worked with him in one of our early films by Kalpataruji, I am forgetting the name, it was like Ghar Ghar Ki Kahaani. He used to make a lot of family dramas,” she said. The actress further described the first time she faced the camera with Rishi Kapoor and revealed that she was very nervous, while he was like a star, with effortless acting. For those unaware, they shared the screen space for the first time in ‘Bol Radha Bol’.

Director Hitesh Bhatia's Sharmaji Namkeen will be streaming on a digital platform from March 31st. After Rishi Kapoor’s unfortunate demise, veteran actor Paresh Rawal stepped in and completed the film. To note, the film also stars Satish Kaushik, and Suhail Nayyar in key roles.

