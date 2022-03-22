Juhi Chawla shares her experience on working with Rishi Kapoor in Sharmaji Namkeen: He was cool and calm

‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ is all over the news as it marks the last film of the late actor Rishi Kapoor. The makers of the film recently released the trailer and it has already garnered a positive response. For those unaware, post-Rishi Kapoor’s demise, Paresh Rawal stepped in to fill in his shoes and completed the shooting. ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ also features Juhi Chawla in a key role. Now, in a recent interview, Juhi Chawla opened up about reuniting with the veteran actor Rishi and shared her experience.

In an interview with PTI over Zoom call, the 54-year-old actor said it was an experience to watch and learn as she reunited with the actor. “When we started shooting, I realised he is way ahead of me in terms of like… I was simply watching him. I was observing how he does his shots because he was doing it effortlessly and so well,” she said.

Juhi added that unlike her, Rishi was completely the opposite. Juhi said while she kept looking at the monitor and often saw herself in the mirror to check if she was looking right, Rishi was not self-obsessed. She said he was cool and calm.

The actress also recalled an incident from the shooting of the Delhi-set film, where the two had to film a scene in a car. Juhi explained how Rishi Kapoor delivered his lines without even making them seem like dialogues.

“He told me, ‘I don’t look at them as lines, I take it as an emotion, what’s the feeling behind it and then those lines just flow’. I always read everything, see what dialogues I have, but for him it wasn’t that. Which is why he is all there in every shot. There is no half-hearted take with him, because he has got the ‘sur’ of his part. As an actor, he looks you in the eye and speaks to you, he is not acting,” she said.

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor had given a special message on his father’s last movie and also thanked actor Paresh Rawal for stepping in. ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ is directed by Hitesh Bhatia and it revolves around a heartwarming story of self-realization and discovery.

