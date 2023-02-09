Juhi Chawla shows what she wore at Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's wedding; Shares INSIDE PICS of palace
Juhi Chawla recently took to her official Instagram handle and revealed what she wore at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's grand wedding, which was held at Jaisalmer.
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, the much-loved Bollywood star couple finally entered wedlock on February 7, Tuesday. The wedding, which was an intimate yet grand affair, was held at the Suryagarh Fort of Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Along with the Shershaah couple's family members and a few close friends, a few popular names from Bollywood, including filmmaker Karan Johar, senior actress Juhi Chawla, designer Manish Malhotra, Kiara's Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput, attended the couple's destination wedding.
For the unversed, Juhi Chawla is a childhood friend of Kiara Advani's father Jagdeep Advani, and shares a close bond with the actress's family. The senior actress attended the Shershaah couple's wedding at Jaisalmer along with her husband Jai Mehta. Juhi Chawla, who is highly active on social media, took to her official Instagram handle and revealed what she wore at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding. The popular star looked ethereal in a maroon embroidered sharara set, designed by Shyajmal & Bhumika. She completed her look with a pastel pink dupatta, a statement chocker and a matching maang tikka.
"Flaunting my Indian-ness…," wrote Juhi Chawla as she shared her pictures from Sidharth and Kiara's grand wedding on her Instagram handle. In the pictures, we can also see the grand interiors of the Suryagarh Fort, where all the wedding festivities were held.
Check out Juhi Chawla's Instagram post, below:
Sidharth and Kiara's traditional wedding
The Shershaah couple tied the knot in a traditional ceremony according to Punjabi Hindu customs. As per the reports, festivities began with a welcome lunch which was held on February 5, Sunday. It was followed by the Mehendi and Haldi ceremonies, and a grand Sangeet event, which was held on February 6, Monday. The reports suggest that both Sidharth and Kiara wanted to follow all the 'rasams' for their wedding, and it was the groom's mother Rima Malhotra, who personally took care of the same.
