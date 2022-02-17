Juhi Chawla welcomes daughter Jahnavi Mehta in KKR camp after her pics with Aryan & Suhana from IPL go viral

Recently all eyes were on Juhi Chawla’s daughter Jahnavi Mehta and Shah Rukh Khan’s kids Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan as their pictures from the IPL auction went viral. It is clear that the new generation is all set to take over their responsibilities in the KKR team. Well, Juhi Chawla took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable video of her with her daughter as she welcomes her to the KKR camp. Juhi also wrote a long note along with this video and that just shows how proud is she as a mother.

In the video, we can see a collage of several pictures of Juhi Chawla and her daughter over the years. Along with the video, Juhi narrated the story of how Jahnavi Mehta developed an interest in cricket over the years. Talking about her daughter’s love for cricket, Juhi wrote, “When cricket is discussed, her face lights up, she is happy and enthused. Her knowledge on the topic, is to me, astounding. Jahnavi set a sort of record of being the youngest person to be allowed at the IPL Auction table 3 years ago, she was just 17. Aryan and Jahnavi attended the last Auction, and this time Suhana joined them. It is extremely kind of Mr Venky Mysore, our CEO who allows her to participate in important discussions and even encourages her to voice her views. He fondly calls her ‘ Coach’.”

Take a look:

Further Juhi Chawla welcomed her daughter to the KKR camp and wrote, “Of course, she is just like a young intern, training at the KKR camp, but she feels so puffed about it. She is where her heart is, and it shows. As a mother, I feel blessed, happy and proud of the little girl. She is extremely bright, has a long way to go, with Gods grace, she is on her way.”

