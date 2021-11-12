Juhi Chawla wishes Aryan Khan with this THROWBACK pic; Here’s what she has pledged for him

by Prerna Verma   |  Published on Nov 12, 2021 02:29 PM IST  |  3.4K
   
Juhi Chawla wishes Aryan Khan with this THROWBACK pic; Here’s what she has pledged for him (Pic credit - Juhi Chawla/Instagram)
It is Aryan Khan’s birthday today and social media is filled with love and blessings for the star kid. This year his birthday is even more special as Shah Rukh Khan’s son has come out of one of the4 biggest troubles of his life. SRK and his family were going through a really tough time when Aryan was taken into judicial custody and we all saw how Juhi Chawla was there to stand by King Khan and his family. Juhi has always been a close friend to SRK and even when Aryan was in trouble it was her who went to the court to stand surety for the star kid. Well, today on his birthday the actress has a special wish for him. 

Credits: Juhi Chawla/Twitter

