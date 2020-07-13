Juhi Chawla's 'Ayurveda' tweet while wishing Big B, Abhishek speedy recovery confuses many; actress clarifies

There was an influx of 'Get Well Soon' messages on social media for Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan and Juhi Chawla's tweet left netizens baffled.

Hours after Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan announced that they had tested positive for coronavirus, there was an influx of 'Get Well Soon' messages on Twitter and Instagram. Actors and actresses wished the father-son duo a speedy recovery as they were admitted to Nanavati Hospital on Saturday. Among the many messages that surfaced, one particularly caught the attention of netizens. The tweet was from actress Juhi Chawla who baffled Twitter users as she wrote, "Amitji ... Abhishek ... Ayurveda .... jaldi theek ho jaayenge .. dekhiyega ..."

In no time, netizens had some hilarious replies to it as they wondered what did the actress actually mean by Ayurveda. Many others thought that Ayurveda could have possibly been a typing error in place of Aaradhya or Aishwarya. Take a look at some of the reactions:

Ayurveda.. — Arunesh Pandey (@aruneshpandey13) July 12, 2020

Ramdev also — Rabinarayan Kar (@RabinarayanKar6) July 12, 2020

However, Juhi clarified the same and wrote, "Amitji, Abhishek, Aishwarya & Aaradhya... Our heartfelt best wishes for your speedy recovery My earlier tweet was not a typo, I meant , when I wrote , Ayurveda , that with Nature's Grace, it will help to recover fast . @SrBachchan @juniorbachchan."

Amitji, Abhishek, Aishwarya & Aaradhya... Our heartfelt best wishes for your speedy recovery My earlier tweet was not a typo, I meant , when I wrote , Ayurveda , that with Nature's Grace , it will help to recover fast . @SrBachchan @juniorbachchan — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) July 12, 2020

Apart from Juhi, scores of Bollywood and sports personalities flooded social media to wish the Bachchan family a speedy recovery. Announcing that they had tested positive, Big B tweeted, "This evening I have been tested CoviD positive and have been shifted to hospital .. family and staff have undergone tests .. results awaited .. hospital shall inform authorities .. all those that have come in close proximity to me in the last 10 days please get yourself tested.."

Abhishek also announced on Sunday that his wife and daughter have tested positive. They are, however, asymptomatic and will be quarantined at home.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×