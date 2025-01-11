Junaid Khan confesses he hasn’t replied to dad Aamir Khan’s ‘sweet’ New Year message; REASON will leave you stunned
Loveyapa actor Junaid Khan revealed he hasn’t replied to father Aamir Khan’s ‘sweet’ New Year message yet, explaining why. Curious? Find out more below!
Aamir Khan's son, Junaid Khan, is gearing up for his big-screen debut with Loveyapa, alongside Khushi Kapoor, daughter of Sridevi. At the trailer launch, Junaid shared an amusing detail about his limited phone use, admitting he hadn’t responded to Aamir’s heartfelt New Year message due to his habit of avoiding messages.
At the Loveyapa trailer launch, Junaid Khan revealed his minimal phone usage and said, “I am not a big user of the phone actually. In fact, my friends and family are often most irritated with me ki ‘Kitne din ho jaate hai reply nhi kiya’ (You didn’t reply for days).”
He also mentioned not responding to his father Aamir Khan's New Year message and shared, “In fact, haal he mein papa (Aamir Khan) sent me a very very sweet happy New Year message. Abhi tak maine reply nhi kiya hai unko.” (In fact, recently my dad sent me a very very sweet Happy New Year message. I haven't replied to him yet).
Aamir got married to Reena Dutta in 1986, and together they have two children, Junaid and Ira. After 16 years of marriage, the couple parted ways in 2002.
Loveyapa, directed by Advait Chandan, is set to hit theaters on February 7, 2025. The trailer introduces Gaurav (Junaid Khan) and Baani (Khushi Kapoor), whose relationship takes a hilarious turn when their families challenge them to swap phones for a day to test their trust before marriage.
Packed with witty dialogues and an engaging storyline, the film delves into the comedic chaos of modern relationships. The trailer ends on a humorous note, highlighting the potential risks of sharing personal secrets.
In addition to Junaid and Khushi Kapoor, the film features Grusha Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Tanvika Parlikar, and Kiku Sharda. Presented by Phantom and AGS Entertainment, Loveyapa promises a lively rom-com experience, blending humor and drama to explore the quirks of contemporary romance.
ALSO READ: Loveyapa Trailer: Netizens think Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan’s chemistry in rom-com is ‘seriously chemistrying’