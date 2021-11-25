'Just an Alia Bhatt appreciation post': Shaheen Bhatt gushes over her sister with a gorgeous PIC

For fans of Alia Bhatt, it is often a treat when she shares glimpses from her life on social media. However, when her sister Shaheen Bhatt drops unseen moments from their shenanigans together on social media, they tend to go viral on the internet. Speaking of this, on Thursday morning, Shaheen went ahead and shared a cute photo of Alia on her handle and randomly sent out appreciation her sister's way. Alia currently is in New Delhi for the shoot of her film.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shaheen shared a photo from her and Alia's Maldives trip apparently. In the photo, the gorgeous Raazi actress could be seen sitting on a chair on the beach and posing for a photo for Shaheen. With a smile on her face, Alia looked flawless as she enjoyed the breeze by the sea. She is seen clad in a green tee in the photo and Shaheen shared the photo with a heart emoticon. She also wrote, "Just an Alia appreciation post".

Take a look:

Earlier, during the day, a video of Alia showering love at her fan at a concert last night went viral and fans loved how the Raazi star treated the girl. Not just this, a video of Alia and Ranveer Singh enjoying the concert in Gurgaon whilst taking a break from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani shoot went viral on social media. The duo seemed to be having a gala time and it was evident from the video.

Meanwhile, Alia is shooting with Ranveer for her film. She is also gearing up for the release of her film, RRR with Ram Charan and Jr NTR. She also will be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi. The release of the film was recently pushed from January to February 2022 to avoid clash with RRR.

Also Read|WATCH: Alia Bhatt and Bhumi Pednekar dance to Lamberghini in unseen video from wedding festivities