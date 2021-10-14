Just In: Bail plea of Armaan Kohli, 2 others rejected by Special NDPS court in Drugs Case

Bollywood star Armaan Kohli was under judicial custody since his arrest on August 29 after the NCB arrested him in a drugs case. Trouble does not seem to end for the actor who continues to languish in prison and will have to stay longer. Armaan’s bail plea hearing was supposed to be held today and as per the latest information, the bail plea of Armaan Kohli and two others has been rejected by the Special NDPS Court in the Drugs Case.

Taking to their Twitter handle, ANI wrote, “A special NDPS Court rejected the bail plea of actor Armaan Kohli in a drugs case. The NCB arrested Kohli earlier in August for alleged possession of narcotic substances”. It’s been over a month since Armaan Kohli was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau for his alleged involvement in a drugs case. Ever since then, he has been in judicial custody and has been in Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail. According to media reports, Armaan was arrested by NCB for possession and consumption of drugs in August and the agency has maintained that the former Bigg Boss 7 contestant has been facing serious charges in the case apart from consumption.

Mumbai | Special NDPS Court rejects bail plea of Armaan Kohli (in file pic) and two others in a drugs case pic.twitter.com/JYjHwx4LI4 — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2021

Armaan Kohli’s name cropped up after NCB was questioning a drug peddler, following which, they raided the actor’s home and he was arrested. It was also reported that Armaan’s case was cited in Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s bail plea hearing today. To note, Aryan has been arrested during a raid at a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai.

