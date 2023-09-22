'Just check all...': Shah Rukh Khan gives quirky reply when fan asks for a hello from Mannat during 'Ask SRK'

On September 22, Shah Rukh Khan took to his X (formerly Twitter) and hosted an 'Ask SRK' session to interact with his fans and followers. His interactive session never gets boring as the actor always replies funnily keeping his humorous level at a perfect level. During the session, Jawan star was showered with lots of messages and one fan asked him to say hello from his house Mannat. Read below to know how SRK gave a quirky reply.

Shah Rukh Khan gives quirky reply when fan asks for a hello from Mannat during 'Ask SRK'

During the 'Ask SRK' session on X, a fan of Shah Rukh Khan shared a picture of himself posing in front of Mannat. Sharing the picture, the fan wrote, "@iamsrk I’m at Mannat right now, can I get a hello from you? Or atleast a reply on twitter #AskSRK."

Reactign to the fan's post, SRK replied, "Yaar main Mannat mein nahi hoon kaam par laga hua hoon. Just check all good there na??! Ha ha #Jawan."

Speaking about Jawan, the film was released on September 7, 2023. The film is directed by South director Atlee. The film also stars Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, and others. Deepika Padukone made a special appearance and received immense praise.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh will be next seen in Dunki. The actor recently confirmed that the Rajkumar Hirani directorial will have a Christmas release.

