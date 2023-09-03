'Just don't miss...': Shah Rukh Khan has THIS tip as fan urges him to 'give one spoiler' before Jawan release

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan returned to the big screens in a full-fledged role with Pathaan earlier this year. The film broke smashing records at the box office. Now after Pathaan, the king of romance is ready to set the screens on fire with his much-hyped, Jawan. Earlier today, on September 03, the actor once again teased the fans with a brand new poster of the film featuring him in a rugged avatar. While the poster is already being garnering immense love from the audience, the actor also conducted an ‘Ask SRK’ session on X (formerly known as Twitter). During the interesting interaction, a fan asked him to share a spoiler alert, the actor shared an important tip which you all too must note.

Shah Rukh Khan reacts after a fan requests for Jawan ‘spoiler’

A fan shared his excitement about getting the advanced tickets booked for the film with his wife in Hong Kong. All the more, he also requested the King Khan to give one spoiler alert before the release. To this, SRK intelligently shared an important tip stating that he must not miss the beginning. “Just don’t miss the beginning please. Be on time…#Jawan”, he wrote. Have a look:

Soon after the tweet was shared, several fans of the actor couldn’t contain their elation and went on to express it on the micro-blogging site. “I wanna sleep in front of the theatre for the first day first show #asksrk”, a fan wrote while another fan commented, “‘Just don’t miss the beginning please’ said @iamsrk Mera toh mann ho raha hai abhi se chala jaun cinema hall ! Hukum sar aankhon par Chief ! #AskSRK #Jawan”. A third fan wrote, “Mass Entry of KING loading”.

Needless to say, the fans are going gaga over the film and how. In the same session, a fan had shared his super funny photo with a long list of ticket around his neck and he claimed to be going for the film with his 36 girlfriends, 72 ex Gfs & 80 friends. #AskSRK @iamsrk. The Darr actor too quipped stating, “Wah bhai teri toh Jawani phoot phoot kar chamak rahi hai!!! Ha ha Aish kar. #Jawan” (Wow brother, you are really shining as an adult..enjoy!!) Have a look:

Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan is all set to hit the theatres on September 07. The film will also have Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt and others in significant roles.