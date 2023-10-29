'Just looking wow': Deepika Padukone joins viral trend; hubby Ranveer Singh has hilarious REACTION

Deepika Padukone has always kept it real on social media, by dropping posts that resonate with her fans and followers. The Jawan actress has also made sure that she entertains her fans with some fun content at times. Recently, Deepika Padukone joined the viral 'Just looking wow' trend and dropped a funny reel on her official handle, leaving her fans and followers in splits. The hilarious video has also clearly entertained her husband, actor Ranveer Singh.

Deepika Padukone joins the viral 'Just look wow' trend

In the fun video which is now taking social media by storm, the Pathaan actress joined the 'Just looking wow' trend, by mimicking the hilarious words from the viral video which was originally posted by a woman named Jasmine Kaur. "So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a WOW. Just looking like a Wow..," says Deepika Padukone, who indeed looks gorgeous as always in a white embellished saree and matching halter-neck blouse, in the video.

Ranveer Singh and others comment on Deepika Padukone's post

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor, who has clearly enjoyed his beautiful wife's new Instagram reel, dropped a hilarious comment on her post.

"HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA !!!!! DEDD !!!!!" wrote Ranveer Singh in the comments section of Deepika Padukone's post, along with lots of laughing emojis. Many other popular stars, including Karan Johar, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Shibani Dandekar also dropped comments on the actress's video.

