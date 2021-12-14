Just married couple Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal head to their Andheri home for Grahpravesh

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are finally back in the town from their honeymoon. The couple tied the knot on December 9 in Rajasthan. After their royal wedding, the couple headed to their honeymoon in Maldives as reported. And today their fans got their first glimpse of the newlywed. Katrina was looking mesmerising in a peach colour salwar suit and the actor was also twinning with his wife. Both posed for the shutterbugs and even waved at them. However, straight from the airport, they headed towards Vicky’s house where Grahpravesh ceremony was supposed to be held.

Viral Bhayani shared the video of the couple’s car on his Instagram handle. The clip shows car entering and shutterbugs moving from the road. The video is captioned ‘The couple did not go to their new home in Juhu. #vickykaushal #KatrinaKaif arrive at their Andheri home for #grahpravesh #bigfatindianwedding.” It is worth mentioning here that the couple soon will be becoming neighbour of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. The Zero actress had confirmed it when she wished them on their wedding.

Anushka had written, “Congratulations to both you beautiful people! Wishing you guys a lifetime of togetherness, love and understanding. Also glad you are finally married so that now you can move into your houses soon and we can stop hearing construction sound.”

The couple was seen paying multiple visits to the Juhu apartment. After their multiple visits, they ended up finalizing the deal and had decided to stay in this very apartment post their marriage.

