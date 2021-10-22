JUST IN: NCB summons Ananya Panday again on Monday in Aryan Khan Drugs Case

JUST IN: NCB summons Ananya Panday again on Monday in Aryan Khan Drugs Case

As per the latest reports, Bollywood actress Ananya Panday has been summoned again by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Monday for the third round of questioning, in connection to the superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan's arrest in the Mumbai cruise drugs bust case. Ananya’s name allegedly surfaced in Whatsapp chats with Aryan. Since then, she has been summoned by the NCB and was seen visiting the office on Thursday and Friday where she recorded her statement.

For the unversed, Ananya Panday is the next celeb to make headlines amid the ongoing Aryan Khan’s drugs case. The actress was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday. The NCB officials were seen yesterday at her residence to summon the actress to appear before them. Ananya was also seen reporting to the office for the questioning round where she was grilled for almost two hours. This afternoon too, Ananya appeared before them for the second round of questioning and was interrogated for around 4 hours.

 

As reported by India Today, NCB came across a chat between Ananya and Aryan where both were discussing about arranging ganja. In the discussion, Aryan had asked her, “If there could be some ‘jugaad’ to arrange the weed.” And on this, the actress had replied saying “I will arrange”. But when NCB officials showed the chat to her on Thursday, she said, “I was joking”. Moreover, it has been reported that no evidence has been found that claims Ananya had arranged drugs for Aryan.

Meanwhile, Ananya’s laptop and mobile have been seized. Ananya, who was accompanied by her father Chunky Panday to the NCB office, has denied using or procuring drugs for anyone as quoted by India Today.

On the other hand, Aryan Khan’s custody has been extended till October 30.

