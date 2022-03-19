‘Just the two of us’: Deepika Padukone’s new quirky video is all about love, but it's not for Ranveer Singh

The ‘Gehraiyaan’ star Deepika Padukone is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. The actress has carved a niche for herself with her outstanding acting prowess. Apart from giving a list of wonderful movies to her fans, Deepika Padukone is known to entertain her fans with quirky and mushy videos and pictures every now and then. Speaking of which, Deepika on Saturday evening treated her 65.3m followers with a loved-up post. She went all mushy in her new post but it was not for Ranveer Singh.

Wondering what exactly it was? Deepika dropped a fun reel featuring her favourite water sipper and wrote “Just the two of us” on it. The video depicted her love to remain healthy and ensure enough water consumption to stay hydrated even on the busiest days. Sharing it, the ‘Piku’ actress asked her fans, “What should I name my sipper? #JustTheTwoOfUs” Actress’ fans as usual were impressed with her creativity and rushed to the comment section to drop in their suggestions. One of the fans wrote, “‘deep-sip’ name is the best,” while another one commented, “How cute”. Well, do you have any suggestions for Deepika?

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Deepika was last seen in the Shakun Batra directorial Gehraiyaan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa. The actress was highly praised for her performance in the film. The actress now has spy thriller Fighter in the pipeline. The film stars Hrithik Roshan in the lead role against the actress. She will also be seen in Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan.

