JusticeforKajal: Riteish Deshmukh expresses anger on a girl's rape and murder: Hang the culprits publicly

Clearly, 2020 hasn’t started on a happy note as the protests at JNU in Delhi have created unrest in the entire country. And while B-town celebs and netizens are expressing their sense of concern and angst over the protests, we have the news of an alleged rape and murder of a Dalit girl in Gujarat that is making headlines today. #JusticeforKajal is trending on social media as netizens are expressing a sense of angst and hatred towards the incident that took place in Gujarat. For all those who don’t know, 19-year-old Dalit girl, due to her lower caste, has been allegedly raped, murdered and hanged on a Banyan tree.

Housefull actor Riteish Deshmukh was one of the first B-town actors to raise a sense of concern against the ghastly act as he took to social media to express his anger towards the issue. He took to his Twitter account and wrote, “A 19 year old was kidnapped, gangraped, murdered & hanged on a tree. Forget what religion she belonged to, forget what caste she belonged to.. just remember she was a young girl with an entire life of hope and aspirations ahead of her. Hang the culprits publicly. #JusticeForKajal.” Soon, Genelia too expressed her angst against the rape as she expressed her views on social media as she wrote, “How may times are we just going to apologise and not do anything to these barbaric crimes.. Why are we failing time and time again?? Heartbroken #Justiceforkajal.”

On the work front, Riteish Deshmukh was last seen in Marjaavan co-starring and Tara Sutaria and nowadays, Ritesh and Genelia are often papped outside the gym.

