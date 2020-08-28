JusticeForRhea trends as netizens support as well as troll Rhea Chakraborty after her interview; See Posts

Post Rhea Chakraborty’s interview, netizens took to Twitter to trend #JusticeForRhea as they both, supported and trolled the actress for her statements.

After almost two months of Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise, yesterday, Rhea Chakraborty, gave an interview to India Today and during the interview, Rhea talked about her Europe trip with SSR, about Sushant asking her to leave her house on June 8 and also, why she didn’t attend the funeral. Soon after her interview was aired, while Twitterverse trended #ArrestRheaNow, a section of the Twitter also trended #JusticeForRhea. Now while as we speak, Rhea Chakraborty is at the DRDO guesthouse where she is being interrogated by the CBI, #JusticeForRhea trend has netizens talk about giving a fare chance to Rhea and hear her out before jumping to conclusions. But not just this, another section of the Twitter was trolling the actress for speaking lies during the interview.

While one user wrote, “#JusticeForRhea @shwetasinghkirt I am really sad for your loss but we all are waiting for CBI result.Till now we have been hearing all of your http://allegation.Now first time @Tweet2Rhea has given interview you shouldn't have any problem with that. Plzz for #JusticeforSushant..” Another user wrote, “I think @Tweet2Rhea shld be given a fare chance.She is a prime suspect but not proven guilty….” Also, others bashed the users trending #JusticeForRhea for being paid to do so.

As we speak, besides Rhea, Samuel Miranda, Showik Chakraborty, Siddharth Pithani, and Neeraj, are all present at the CBI. Also, it is being reported that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is likely to summon Rhea Chakraborty in the probe of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, probing the drug nexus that has surfaced

2 minutes silence for them who started this trend.https://t.co/m8MlOCLGhx #JusticeForRhea — Rahul Pradhan (@RahulPr51394308) August 28, 2020

#JusticeForRhea

I m so shocked to see this. Yeh toh wahi bat hogyi kisi ne crime kiya and usne interview diya ya uske upar movie bn gyi uski image thik karne ke liye .

Aur hum sab bewakuf bn gye https://t.co/d8amj57qxc

Every criminal should do this...

NO WORDS FOR THIS BULLSHIT — Shalini Rana (@Shalini44251941) August 28, 2020

Rhea try as much as you can.But dont forget God will not let you go easily.Those people who are supporting you are paid by your https://t.co/vQZmYUBOR4 be ready to face something BIG.#JusticeForRhea — Ravinder Singh Dhillon (@Ravinde98695363) August 28, 2020

#JusticeForRhea

She is innocent until she proven guilty pic.twitter.com/cdO62VLQ2v — Sahibul Mahi (@BeingSahibul) August 27, 2020

In case Rhea is proven not guilty, this man Arnab Goswami should be made to do #GOT style walk of shame.#JusticeForSSR#JusticeForRhea pic.twitter.com/uUqH2It19U — Rishabh Arora (@aliverish) August 27, 2020

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput: Rhea Chakraborty on her ‘Sorry Babu’ comment & why she didn’t attend his funeral

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×