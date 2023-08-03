Justin Trudeau announces separation from wife Sophie Gregoire after 18 years; legal terms and more

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his separation from his wife Sophie Gregoire via an Instagram post. Last night, the PM's official account released a post which contained two pictures. One in English and the other in French, the posts confirmed that the two are parting ways after eighteen years of marriage. The news comes as a shock to the world and all the internet and mainstream media continue to dig deep into the bases of their separation. Here's all that is to know.

With the post making the announcement public, the Prime Minister's office also sent an official update to People confirming that the couple has signed a legal separation agreement. Not only this, but the statement also mentions that the two will continue to work together for the good of the nation. As for the post, the IG post read "Hi everyone, Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate."

It continues, "As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build. For the well-being of our children, we ask that you respect our and their privacy. Thank you."

Legal terms of separation

The document received by People suggests that the parents of three will continue to co-parent their children. Here, "They remain a close family, and Sophie and the Prime Minister are focused on raising their kids in a safe, loving, and collaborative environment. Both parents will be a constant presence in their children’s lives and Canadians can expect to often see the family together." Justin and Sophia raised three children namely, Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrian.

While the reason behind the separation remains unknown, the couple is certainly not filing for divorce. Justin Trudeau commenced office in 2015, ten years after the two got married in May 2005. While there are comments from Megan Markle about the separation, the real reason is yet to come out. Stick to Pinkvilla for more updates on the same.

