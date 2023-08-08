K3G star Malvika Raaj reveals her BF Pranav Bagga kept their engagement a 'surprise till the very end'

Bollywood actress Malvika Raaj, who is famously known for playing the role of young Poo in the super Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol starrer Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, announced her engagement on social media on August 4. Pranav Bagga, who is a businessman, proposed to Raaj in Cappadocia, Turkey. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Raaj spoke about her wedding plans and revealed that their engagement was kept a secret by her boyfriend till the very end.

Malvika Raaj reveals her BF Pranav Bagga kept their engagement a 'surprise till the very end'

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Malvika Raaj spoke about her engagement and wedding plans with her boyfriend Pranav Bagga. She said, "I had no clue about his proposal plans. In fact, I thought we were going for a hot balloon ride. But Pranav had something else in mind and he totally surprised me when he pulled out the ring. It was a very cute moment which will stay in my mind and heart forever. It changed my life.”

The actress shared that the proposal happened some two months ago when the couple had gone to attend her cousin’s wedding, but she could not find time to share the news with the world.

The daughter of filmmaker Bobby Raj and Reena Raaj, and granddaughter of actor Jagdish Raaj Khurana said, "After coming from Turkey, I was travelling and went to shoot in London for a month-and-a-half. Then I had a shooting schedule in Bhopal. So, I didn’t get time. But I wanted to share this happy moment of my life with everyone,”

She also shared that they have spent a lot of time together and Pranav has become her "go-to person for everything and in every situation. He is the one person who I need to call and say everything to."

Sharing the dreamy engagement pictures, Bagga captioned, "Here we are, we've just begun And after all this time, our time has come Here we are, still goin' strong Right here in the place where we belong #IvBeenWaitingForYou #ILoveYou."

Meanwhile, Indian celebrities Sooraj Pancholi, Bhagyashree, Aahana Kumra, Prateik Babbar, and others congratulated the couple with lovely words.

ALSO READ: PICS: Malvika Raaj, who played young Poo in K3G, gets engaged to businessman Pranav Bagga; fans react