K3G Turns 20: Alia Bhatt turns Poo, recreates prom rating scene with Ranveer Singh; Kareena Kapoor Khan reacts

Over the past one week, Karan Johar has been celebrating 20 years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Not just this, celebs from Btown have been recreating the iconic scenes from the Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer. Now, the latest ones to hop on the bandwagon are Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Alia channelled her inner Poo to recreate the prom rating scene with Ranveer as Hrithik and Ibrahim.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia penned a note expressing that K3G is iconic for her and that she loves Kareena. She wrote, "My favourite scene and my favourite people Congratulations to the entire team of K3G on completing 20 year. P.S - love you bebooooooo my eternal favourite." In the video, Alia as Poo goes around rating cast and crew members of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani including Ibrahim and Ranveer as Hrithik Roshan. Ranveer manages to pull of Hrithik's dialogues and Alia perfectly nails Kareena's part in the recreated scene.

Click HERE to see the video

Kareena, who had played the iconic role of Poo, also reacted to the video and wrote, "No one better than POO only of course the bestest actor of our times... my darling Alia."

As soon as Alia dropped the video, celebs began reacting to it. Ranveer, who did Hrithik's part, could not control his laughter in the comments. Diana Penty wrote, "Superb" while Collin D'Cunha wrote, "Too many favs! Hallelujah." Earlier, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa had recreated the prom scene where Rohan tells Poo that she is wearing mismatched shoes. The video went viral and well, Alia and Ranveer's recreation is also winning hearts.

Meanwhile, Karan had promised last week that he and all his close ones will be celebrating 20 years of the iconic Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham all week. Sidharth Malhotra also had recreated Shah Rukh's entry scene from the film recently and netizens loved it.

Also Read|20 years of K3G: Ananya Panday recreates mismatched sandals scene, gets a reply from Kareena Kapoor