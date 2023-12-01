K3G's young Poo Malvika Raaj seals the deal with romantic kiss in wedding video with husband Pranav Bagga

Actress Malvika Raaj rose to fame as a child actor in 2001 by essaying the character of young Poo in the much loved Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. On the personal front, Raaj got hitched to businessman Pranav Bagga on November 30.

As she relishes her marital bliss, the newlywed has now dropped a dreamy video of her wedding and fans are all hearts for the actress’ simplistic and minimal, yet celestial wedding. Watch it inside.

From golden wedding outfits to the picturesque landscape of Goa, Malvika Raaj’s wedding video is goals

Malvika Raaj got engaged to Bagga in Turkey this year in August. They took a step forward and made the promise of forever yesterday on November 30. Following their dreamy wedding, Raaj has now taken to her Instagram account to share a sneak peek into the gala celebrations with her fans. Dropping the clip, she wrote, “..And 10 years later ♾️#mysoulmate #iloveyou #newbeginnings #husbandandwife.”

From Malvika’s enchanting bridal look with minimal makeup and golden lehenga and the simplistic decor to the actress' entry and the sindoor ceremony, the video has set some soaring wedding goals. However, what steals the show is the way Pranav Bagga lends his hand for his wifey to step onto the stage and the duo sharing a love-soaked kiss in the video.

Watch it right here.

Fans go gaga over Malvika’s seraphic wedding video

Soon after the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress dropped her wedding video on her Instagram account today, the comment section of her post began to fill in with varied reactions from her fans. While several poured their congratulatory wishes on the lovebirds, Malvika Raaj’s wedding video left several feeling overwhelmed and with happy tears in eyes.

“Stunning,” “Congratulations Malvika u make a happy n beautiful bride”, “Awesome.. a fairy tale wedding.. everything was so beautiful and perfect.. Congratulations to you both and the entire family.. God bless you abundantly” “CRYING BECAUSE THIS IS SO DAMN BEAUTIFUL” “Howwww beautiful”, read the comments on the actress’ post.

Meanwhile, several others also dropped red heart emoticons in the comment section of her post to express their love for the newlyweds.

