Kaabil turns 5: Check out some lesser-known facts about Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam starrer

Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam starrer Kaabil has clocked five years today. The movie was based on a blind man who avenges the rape of her wife. Produced by Rakesh Roshan, the film is helmed by Sanjay Gupta. The movie had received appreciation from the people as well as critics. It was released alongside Shah Rukh Khan's Raees on January 25, 2017. Despite the tough competition, the movie fared decently at the box office. The makers of the film were also approached for an official Hollywood remake. On Kaabil’s movie anniversary, we bring to you some interesting unknown facts about the movie.

During the course of the promotions of the film, Hrithik reportedly said met visually impaired people to prepare for his role.

As per the reports, Hrithik Roshan locked himself up in his house for a few days to get into the skin of his character in Kaabil. Not only this, he even blindfolded himself and roamed around the house.

This was one of the quickest movies that Hrithik Roshan shot. He completed the filming of Kaabil within a span of over three months in Mumbai.

This movie also marks the collaboration of Sanjay Gupta and Hrithik Roshan for the first time.

Hrithik Roshan’s character name- Rohan Bhatnagar also had a special reference. The actor received a handwritten letter from a fan whose actual name is Rohan Bhatnagar. In the letter, he had expressed his gratitude to Hrithik for having made such a common name, which he always wanted to change, special with his stellar performance in Kaabil.

The movie also featured brothers Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy. It was the first time they played villain brothers together in Kaabil.

Before Yami Gautam, the film was initially offered to Parineeti Chopra and Kareena Kapoor Khan. However, the two rejected the film.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan gets THIS nickname from people of China post the first screening of his film Kaabil