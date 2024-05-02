Kaagaz 2 OTT Release: Where to watch Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik's film

Satish Kaushik’s much-loved film Kaagaz 2 has finally been released on OTT. In addition to Kaushik, the movie has an ensemble cast that includes Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Neena Gupta, and Anang Desai.

Ever since its OTT debut, the film has been doing well and is even trending in the Top 10 of the platform. Recently, Anupam took to Instagram and shared a video message encouraging his fans to watch his late friend's film.

Where can you watch Kaagaz 2?

The film has officially been released on streaming platform Amazon Prime Video. You can watch it here. Audiences will have the opportunity to either watch the film for the first time or experience its narrative again. On May 1, Actor Anupam Kher announced the release of the film on his official Instagram handle.

While sharing an appeal video on Instagram to watch the much-anticipated movie, Anupam Kher wrote, “Please watch #SatishKaushik ‘s last film #Kaagaz2 on @amazonprime. It is an issue based film. I promise you will like it!”

In the video, the actor said, "Dosto, meri aur mere dost Satish Kaushik ki film Kaagaz 2 Amazon Prime par hai aur badi khushi ki baat hai ye top 10 me aa chuki hai. Aap bhi zarur dekhiye. Mere dost Satish ne bahut mehnat se ye film banayi hai aur mazooda halaat par iska ek bahut important pehlu hai. Film aapko achi lagegi… toh zarur dekhiye Kaagaz 2. It's on Amazon Prime and I'll be very happy if you watch it. And, enjoy the film, it's thought provoking… It's an important film of our time. Jai Ho."

Watch video here:

More about Kaagaz 2

For those unaware, Kaagaz 2 marks the sequel to the 2021 Indian biographical comedy film Kaagaz, directed by Satish Kaushik and led by Pankaj Tripathi. The film is directed by VK Prakash and is produced by Shashi Satish Kaushik, Ratan Jain, and Ganesh Jain. It is jointly produced by Satish Kaushik Entertainment LLP & Venus Worldwide Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

Kaagaz 2's OTT release delves into the challenges faced by an ordinary individual whose right to life is hindered by protests and rallies. The film gives viewers a chance to watch it in the comfort of their homes.

