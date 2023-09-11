Kaala: Bejoy Nambiar opens up about casting Hiten Tejwani; says 'He had tested for another part but...'

In the world of OTT, another web series is about to make an entry. The upcoming web series is titled Kaala and is directed by Bejoy Nambiar. It will follow the journey of an Intelligence Bureau officer who is caught in the power struggle of the dark and dingy world of reverse hawala. the series will feature Hiten Tejwani, Rohan Vinod Mehra, Nivetha Pethuraj, Taher Shabbir, Jitin Gulati, and Elisha Mayor. In a recent interview, Bejoy opened up about casting Hiten Tejwani and how he conceptualized Kaala.

Bejoy Nambiar on casting Hiten Tejwani in Kaala

In a recent interview with ETimes, Bejoy Nambiar was asked how as he has given actor Hiten Tejwani a never-seen-before look, how did he come up with this casting. To this, the filmmaker replied, "I was seeing him after a long time because I've only seen him on TV. The casting guys were testing him for another role and I found it fascinating. Suddenly, seeing him do something so different from what he had done before, really excited me. And I think he had tested for another part, but that itself made me curious and made me want to explore a different shade for him. And then he came over and I pitched him this other role. He immediately latched on."

On conceptualizing Kaala

During the interview, Bejoy was asked how he came up with Kaala, to this he replied, "Initially the germ of an idea I had written was for a film and then given the opportunity, I just adapted it and pitched it like a long format show. It took me about a month to flesh it out but as soon as I pitched the idea, the producers were hooked to it."

Moreover, Nambiar also shared that because his favourite genre is drama, with the upcoming web series, the audience would see a lot of layers. According to what he said, the narrative revolves around three men and how their actions take the story forward.

Kaala, which would be the T-series' first venture into long-form storytelling, is all set to be released on Disney+ Hotstar on September 15. The upcoming web-series is about the intricasies of crime and treachery, and Bejoy Nambiar revealed that the aim of the series is to showcase the shadowy domain of black money and money laundering.

