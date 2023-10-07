Kaala Paani Trailer OUT: Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker star in Andaman-Nicobar isles tale

Mona Singh and filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker are two of the most interesting talents in India in different fields. They are coming together for the first time in the survival drama streaming show called Kaala Paani. Its much-awaited and highly anticipated official finally dropped on the internet today. Let's find out more information about it.

Kaala Paani trailer out

Today, on October 7th, the much-awaited trailer of the survival drama web series Kaala Paani was released. The two-minute and 32-second trailer consists of some really interesting scenes from the show and generates the mystery around its story. Set in the Andaman-Nicobar Islands, the series follows a group of people who rush to find the cure for a mysterious illness as it descends upon the island and starts killing people. It stars Mona Singh, filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, Amey Wagh, Sukant Goel, Arushi Sharma, Radhika Mehrotra, Vikas Kumar, Chinmay Mandlekar and Poornima Indrajith.

Check out the trailer:

About Kaala Paani

Kaala Paani is directed by Sameer Saxena and Amit Gholani and produced by Gholani, Saxena, Biswapati Sarkar and Saurabh Khanna under the banner of Posham Pa Pictures. The show is written by Sarkar, Gholani, Sandeep Saket, and Nimisha Misra. Kaala Paani also marks Ashutosh Gowariker's return to acting. In the 1990s, he started out as an actor in the television series Circus, and in Shah Rukh Khan's Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa and Chamatkar. In 2016, he acted in the Marathi language film Ventilator which was backed by Priyanka Chopra. Kaala Paani is slated to release on Netflix on October 18 this year.

The streaming giant announced Kaala Paani in July this year and its release date was announced in September. In a statement, Gowariker expressed his excitement for the project and said: "Kaala Paani’ is a world of its own and I’m really excited to be a part of an intriguing Netflix project like this. Sameer, Amit and Biswapati have created a Series with a genre that will breathe new life into our audience’s viewing experience. I am hoping that audiences will be just as intrigued as I was, and enjoy it as much as I did performing in it."

