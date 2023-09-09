Kaala screening: Kartik Aaryan, Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor and others arrive in style; see PICS

Kaala, the highly anticipated crime thriller series, is all set to have its premiere on Disney+ Hostar, very soon. The project, which is helmed by famous filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar, marks the maiden OTT venture of the prestigious production banner T-Series. Avinash Tiwary is essaying the lead role in Kaala, which features Taher Shabbir, Rohan Vinod Mehra, Nivetha Pethuraj, and others in pivotal roles. The grand screening of the series was held in Mumbai on Friday night (Sep 8, 2023), and it was attended by many famous names of Bollywood.

Karthik Aaryan, Rajkummar Rao, Arjun Kapoor, Avinash Tiwary arrive in style

Many celebrated stars of contemporary Hindi cinema, including crowd puller Kartik Aaryan, National award-winner Rajkummar Rao, popular star Arjun Kapoor, and others were spotted arriving at the screening of Kaala, along with the leading man of the series, Avinash Tiwary. Kartik looked handsome in an all-white look, that consisted of a white shirt, a pair of matching trousers, and white sneakers. Rajkummar opted for a casual look in a printed casual shirt, a pair of navy blue trousers, and white sneakers.

Arjun opted for an oversized navy blue sweatshirt and a pair of black trousers, which he paired with white sneakers and his signature tinted eyeglasses. Leading man Avinash Tiwary, on the other hand, looked stylish in an all-white co-ord set, and matching sneakers.

Have a look at Kaala screening pictures, below:

