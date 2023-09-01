Kaala Trailer OUT: Avinash Tiwary and Taher Shabbir face off in Bejoy Nambiar's investigative crime thriller

Avinash Tiwary, known for his roles in critically acclaimed works like Laila Majnu, Bulbbul, and Khakee is returning to OTT with Kaala, an investigative crime thriller. In the series, he portrays the character of IB officer Ritwik Banerjee, who is determined to dismantle a vast reverse hawala operation at its roots. The show is directed by Bejoy Nambiar who is producing it along with Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar. The trailer for the series was recently released.

Trailer of Avinash Tiwary and Taher Shabbir’s crime thriller series Kaala is out

The trailer for the upcoming show was released on digital platforms on Friday, September 1. The series delves into the world of reverse hawala, where illicit money is converted from black to white. The ensemble cast includes Avinash Tiwary, Rohan Vinod Mehra, Nivetha Pethuraj, Taher Shabbir, Jitin Gulati, Elisha Mayor, Hiten Tejwani, and more.

Fan reactions to trailer of Avinash Tiwary’s series Kaala

The fans immediately flocked to the comments under the trailer and appreciated the storyline and acting performances of the cast. One fan said, “Loved world building, cinematography, color grading, hope for the best... story should be best rest is secondary.. best of luck for the team. Cheers,” while another person wrote, “Avinash deserves more appreciation.”

More about Avinash Tiwary’s series Kaala

Director Bejoy Nambiar described the show as a dive into the intricate world of reverse hawala, exposing the intricacies of crime and treachery. He revealed that the aim was to showcase the shadowy domain of black money and money laundering with a narrative that will captivate viewers from beginning to end.

Talking about his role in the series, lead actor Avinash said, "As actors, we often delve into a mix of feelings and stories, but Kaala exposed me to a whole new level of power and corruption that truly shook me. Bejoy Nambiar has crafted a world of crime in Kaala that's backed by solid research, with Ritwik at the center of its dark complexities. Watching how he faces this world along with the discoveries he makes about his own life made it a thrilling, minute engaging human Story. I'm excited for all of you to see this journey.”

Kaala, which is T-Series' first venture into long-form storytelling, will begin streaming on Disney+ Hotstar starting September 15th.

