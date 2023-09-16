Kaala Twitter Review: Netizens laud Avinash Tiwary’s acting; call Bejoy Nambiar’s thriller a ‘gritty watch’

The web series Kaala, an investigative crime thriller, premiered on September 15. The show delves deep into the realm of reverse hawala, where illegal money is converted from black to white. Avinash Tiwary, renowned for his roles in films like Bulbbul and Laila Majnu, takes the lead in this captivating series. The ensemble cast boasts talents such as Taher Shabbir, Jitin Gulati, Rohan Vinod Mehra, Nivetha Pethuraj, Elisha Mayor, Hiten Tejwani, and more.

The series is helmed by director Bejoy Nambiar, who also serves as a producer alongside Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. The trailer generated significant excitement for the show, and now, with all eight episodes available for streaming, audiences have either binged the entire series or devoured most of the episodes. Netizens have enthusiastically shared their reviews of the show.

Netizens are impressed with Avinash Tiwary's series Kaala

In Kaala, Avinash Tiwary takes on the role of IB officer Ritwik Mukherjee, displaying unwavering resolve to dismantle an expansive reverse hawala operation at its very core. The series has been garnering a positive response from the audience. Viewers have been captivated by the stellar performances of the ensemble cast and the gripping suspense that runs through the narrative. Numerous netizens flocked X (formerly known as Twitter), to express their thoughts and opinions about the show.

One fan said, “@TSeries #Kaala A gritty watch which will keep you engaged throughout; be it acting, writing or direction. ‘Kaala’ will prove to be a dark horse in the (cluttered) web space! (4 stars).”

Another user expressed, “#KaalaOnHotstar is a must-watch for all the fans of @nambiarbejoy. He has created a masterpiece of suspense, drama, and action with an amazing star cast. #HotstarSpecials #Kaala.”

A netizen wrote, “#Kaala is now released on #DisneyPlus It's a Good show with impressive story telling The Acting is (fire emoji) specially the lead #AvinashTiwary The Direction is Fantastic Twist & Turns are great Overall a Good one time watch.”

A tweet read, “Will rate 7 out of 10 #Review After a long time we see @avinashtiw85 ,Good performance from the entire cast, nice #series #HotstarSpecials #Kaala #DisneyPlusHS #KaalaOnHotstar #BhushanKumar #KrishanKumar @nambiarbejoy @jitin0804 Bas thoda aur twist hona chaiye rest is #perfect.”

All episodes of Kaala are now available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Bambai Meri Jaan Twitter Review: Netizens hail Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwary's crime drama as 'masterpiece'