Kaante director Sanjay Gupta recalls visiting Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa for narration; 'By the time you reach the second floor, you seem very little'

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most admired actors in the film industry; fans are always fascinated to learn more about him. Recently, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta opened up about his unforgettable experience of narrating a script to Big B at his residence and shared how he was mesmerized by its grandeur, feeling small against him and his home.

Speaking on the podcast Timeout with Ankit, Sanjay Gupta recalled working on his 2002 film Kaante and revealed that he planned to cast new actors alongside Naseeruddin Shah. However, when he discussed his idea with Sanjay Dutt, the latter was interested in being involved and suggested the filmmaker cast Amitabh Bachchan for another role. Consequently, Dutt fixed a meeting between the legendary actor and Gupta.

"I walked into his compound and stepped onto the staircase, and I saw Amitabh Bachchan's black and white pictures from his films, shoots, etc. So by the time you reach the second floor, you seem very little," Sanjay shared, highlighting how he was awestruck when meeting the megastar.

The director shared that he was soon taken into a well-furnished room and offered refreshments. When the Piku actor arrived, he took Gupta to another room where he saw expensive items like speakers and gramophones worth Rs. 50-60 lakhs and a mug filled with 25-30 Mont Blanc designer pens on the megastar's desk.

Although Sanjay Gupta was nervous, he started the narration and was terrified for a few seconds until Big B reacted. Given the significance of the opportunity, Gupta planned in his mind that one day, he would describe the experience to his grandchildren.

He said, "The narration was over in 30 minutes, and after that were the most terrifying 20-25 seconds of my life. There was no reaction, and my heart was beating very fast; then I asked him what do you think, and he said he loved it."

The Mumbai saga director was relieved and began his collaboration with Big B. Meanwhile, Kaante was a heist drama featuring Sanjay Dutt, Mahesh Manjrekar, Suniel Shetty, Lucky Ali, and Kumar Gaurav in significant roles.

