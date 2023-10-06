‘Kab tak chaloge mere…’: Hrithik Roshan’s ladylove Saba Azad gets into fun banter with paps as they follow her

After Hrithik Roshan and his ladylove, actress Saba Azad, publicly accepted their relationship, the couple has been spotted going out and about in the city. Sometimes on movie dates and other times on dinners with Hrithik’s sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan, Saba has been getting along with the Roshan family really well. She was also present to celebrate Rakesh Roshan’s birthday and attend their family Ganpathi visarjan ceremony. Currently, both Hrithik and Saba are busy focusing on work and fitness too. The actress was recently spotted in Mumbai after her workout session.

Saba Azad engages in fun banter with paparazzi

If you’re a famous celebrity like Saba Azad, chances are that you will be spotted by the many paparazzi roaming the streets of Mumbai to click B-town celebs. Recently, as the Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge actress was heading to her next destination after her workout session, she engaged in a fun banter with the photographers who followed her. Dressed in a pair of matching black sportswear set, the actress was seen rushing, probably towards her home. With her gym bag and hair tried in a top knot, she was clicked walking swiftly on the footpath. As the paps ran to click her, she funnily told them that she would be walking home. She also asked them till where are they planning to follow her.

“Mai chal k jaa rahi hu. Kab tak chaloge mere saath? Aap challenge merey saath chal k? Ok, hogaya bas. Thank you. (I am going by foot. Till where will you follow me? Will you guys come along with me walking? Ok, that’s it. Thank you),” she can be heard saying in the video.

Take a look:

Hrithik Roshan’s work front

Hrithik Roshan is currently out of town, shooting for his upcoming action film Fighter in Italy. The Siddharth Anand directorial movie also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. A while ago, the Guzaarish actor shared a picture from the song shoot featuring Deepika. The film will be released theatrically on January 25 next year.

Saba Azad’s work front

Saba Azad is currently enjoying the love and appreciation her TV series Who's Your Gynac is receiving. Earlier, her boyfriend Hrithik showered praises on her for her acting skills.

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan can’t stop gushing over ladylove Saba Azad’s show Who's Your Gynac?; calls it ‘heartwarming’