Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: After Loveyatri, Aayush Sharma to be an integral part of Salman Khan starrer?

Just when fans were speculating about ’s movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, the superstar stunned us with the news of another upcoming project which has been titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The movie has now become the talk of the town and the reasons are quite obvious. It is scheduled to be released on Eid 2021. In the midst of all this, reports are rife that Aayush Sharma has been roped in to be an integral part of is project.

The actor who earlier showcased his skills in the 2018 movie Loveyatri has reportedly kick-started his reading sessions for the movie which has been helmed by Sajid Nadiadwala. As of now, Aayush has some interesting projects lined up this year. He has been roped in to play the dreaded Jatt gangster in the Hindi remake of the Marathi movie titled Mulshi Pattern. Not only that, but he will also feature in the Hindi remake of the 2018 Tamil movie Goodachari.

As of now, he is awaiting the release of his music video titled Manjha which co-stars Saiee Manjrekar of Dabangg 3 fame as the female lead. Talking about Salman Khan, apart from Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, the superstar is also gearing up for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which features , Randeep Hooda, Gautam Gulati, Jackie Shroff and others in pivotal roles. It has been directed by Prabhu Deva and is scheduled to be released on May 22, 2020.

