Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Palak Tiwari to be a part of Salman Khan's film; Reports

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari has been on the headlines ever since her music video, Bijlee Bijlee with Harrdy Sandhu was released. Recently, she was also a part of the latest music video Mangta Hai Kya with Aditya Seal. Palak will be making her acting debut in the Bollywood industry with the horror-thriller film, Rosie: The Saffron Chapter alongside Vivek Oberoi. Now, according to the recent reports, Palak has recently joined the cast of Salman Khan's highly-anticipated action film, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

According to ETimes, “Palak has been handpicked by Salman himself. She will be seen opposite Jassie and has an amazing track in the film. She has joined the shoot.” However, an official confirmation is yet to be made. The film is directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salman Khan Films. It also stars Pooja Hegde and Aayush Sharma. Earlier, Palak also worked as an assistant director on the sets of Salman and Aayush's 2021 film, Antim: The Final Truth.

Reportedly, Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill will also be a part of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, this will mark the Punjabi singer's Bollywood debut. Apart from her, dancer-host-actor Raghav Juyal and Aladdin actor Sidharth Nigam are also rumoured to be a part of Salman Khan's film.

Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali went on floors on May 15 in Mumbai. Meanwhile, a few days back, Salman Khan dropped his first look from Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and captioned the post, “Shooting commences for my new film.” Pooja Hegde also shared her first photo from the sets of the film and expressed her excitement as she commenced the shooting with Salman.

