Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Pooja Hegde begins shooting for Salman Khan’s film, flaunts his signature bracelet

The day has come with a piece of big news for all Salman Khan fans as his much talked about movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali has finally hit the floors today. The announcement was made by Pooja Hegde who is playing the lead role in the Farhad Samji directorial. The actress took to her Instagram account and posted a pic of herself from the sets as she shared her excitement about beginning the shooting of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali today.

In the pic, Pooja was dressed in a black coloured shirt and had kept her tresses open along with her make-up game on point. Interestingly, the Most Eligible Bachelor actress was seen wearing Salman Khan’s signature bracelet, and her excitement to collaborate with the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actor was evidently visible on her face. To note, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will mark Pooja and Salman’s first collaboration on the big screen. Pooja captioned the image, “Shoot begins”. Soon fans showered love on the actress and were in awe of her look.

Take a look at Pooja Hegde’s pic from the sets of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali:

Apart from Salman and Pooja, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will also star Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal. The media reports also suggested that Shehnaaz Gill will also be making her big Bollywood debut with the movie. Meanwhile, it is reported that the team will be shooting at the Golden Tobacco factory in Vile Parle for a 10-day schedule wherein the team had built two huge sets. “One of the sets is that of a metro station. The first scene will be filmed at this set-up. Shooting at a real metro station was not feasible due to crowd management problems, so the makers chose to erect a huge set instead,” a source was quoted saying. Reportedly, the makers are planning to release Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in December this year.

