Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Salman Khan to fly to Hyderabad for next schedule post threat letter

Salman Khan has been all over the news ever since he received a threat letter post Sidhu Moose Wala’s demise. This happened on Sunday after a letter was found at Salim Khan’s usual sitting spot in Mumbai. Later, a police complaint was filed in the matter and Salman’s security has been beefed up. And now, the Dabangg actor is once again making the headlines and this time on the professional front. Salman, who is working on Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, will be flying to Hyderabad for the next schedule of the Farhad Samji’s directorial.

According to a report published in ETimes, Salman and his team will be flying to Hyderabad for a 25-day schedule. To note, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will also star Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill and Aayush Sharma in key roles. The report also mentioned that Salman will be back in Mumbai post that and will be working on Tiger 3. For the uninitiated, Tiger 3 is the third installment of the popular Tiger franchise. The movie will feature Salman and Katrina Kaif reprising their respective roles of Tiger and Zoya. The espionage drama will also have Emraan Hashmi as a lead antagonist and will mark his first collaboration with Salman Khan.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan or Salim Khan are yet to react to the threat letter that came with a message, “Moose Wala jaisa kar dunga”. As of now, the Mumbai police has been investigating the matter and is also checking the CCTV footage of the area where the letter was founded along with questioning the locals. On the other hand, CBI officials were also spotted at Salman’s Galaxy Apartments for investigating the matter.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Salman Khan snapped in casual airport look as he returns to Mumbai on Sunday morning