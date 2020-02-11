Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Salman Khan to romance Pooja Hegde in the Sajid Nadiadwala film

Salman Khan is all set to share the screen with Pooja Hegde in his upcoming film titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali slated for Eid 2021 release.

took everyone by surprise as he announced his film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali last month. From its unusual title to the trademark Eid release, the film became the talk of the town ever since our Bhajrangi Bhaijaan broke out the news on Twitter. While not much is known about the Salman Khan starrer, speculations about Kriti Sanon being his leading lady in the film had earlier started doing rounds. However, a report by Mumbai Mirror confirms that Salman Khan will be seen romancing Pooja Hegde in the film.

In a conversation with Mumbai Mirror, Producer Sajid Nadiadwala revealed that after having worked with Pooja in Housefull 4, they felt that the actress would make a perfect fit for the film. Begining her stance in Bollywood with starrer Mohenjo Daro, Pooja shone on the screen in her first film itself. Since Salman and Pooja will be teaming up for the first time, the first shoot schedule that is slated to begin in October 2020, will serve as the ice-breaker for them.

Announcing my next film... KABHI EID KABHI DIWALI ....

STORY & PRODUCED BY SAJID NADIADWALA ...

DIRECTED by FARHAD SAMJI... EID 2021 ... #SajidNadiadwala @NGEMovies @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @SKFilmsOfficial — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 10, 2020

Salman will be seen in a never seen before avatar while Pooja will play a traditional small-town girl in the film. The two characters will be poles apart and Pooja's role will act as the catalyst to the plot. Much like all his recent releases, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali too will be high on action. However, Salman will be seen fighting for a larger cause. The Farhad Samji directorial is slated for Eid 2021 release.

Also Read: Salman Khan finds his leading lady for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in Kriti Sanon?

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

Read More