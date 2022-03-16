Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Salman Khan to shoot a dhamakedaar entry sequence involving a helicopter chase

Salman Khan’s fans have all the reasons to grin from ear to ear. After all, the superstar has some interesting movies in the pipeline which are touted to be a treat for the fans. Salman is currently shooting for the much talked about Tiger 3 which is reportedly in the last leg now. And now, as per a recent update, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor is likely to begin shooting for his next project Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali from next month. According to a report published in Mid Day, the movie is likely to hit the floors on April 1 in Mumbai.

The media reports also suggested that while Salman will be joining the shoot in the same week, he will begin shooting with his entry sequence that will include a helicopter chase. “The first sequence is a massive action set-piece for which the stunt directors have been summoned. It will be shot at Helipad in Film City, Goregaon,” a source as quoted saying. It is reported that Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will be a slick action drama featuring Salman in the role of an elder brother.

The source further stated that the team wants to finish shooting for action scenes before beginning with the emotional scenes. “The film’s scale will be much more lavish compared to Salman and Sajid’s last collaboration, Kick [2014],” the source added. Apart from Salman, this Farhad Samji directorial will also feature Pooja Hegde in the lead. Meanwhile, Pinkvilla had exclusively learnt that the makers of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali are planning to release the movie on December 30 this year. Are you excited about Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali? Let us know in the comment section below.

