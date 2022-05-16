Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Shehnaaz Gill’s look from Salman Khan starrer gets leaked? WATCH

Salman Khan has been making the headlines for his upcoming movie Kabhie Eid Kabhi Diwali of late. The actor has begun shooting for this Farhad Samji’s directorial and had even shared the first look of himself on social media. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will also star Pooja Hegde in the lead and the actress is quite excited to be a part of the movie. There have been reports that Shehnaaz Gill will also be making her big Bollywood debut with Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. And now, it is reported that Shehnaaz’s look from the movie has been leaked on social media.

As per the video, Shehnaaz was seen in a traditional South Indian avatar. In the video doing the round on social media, Shehnaaz was seen stepping out from her vanity wearing a lehenga with a pink dupatta and was sporting a braid with gajra. Although the makers are yet to announce about Shehnaaz being a part of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and unveiling her first look from the movie, this video touting it to be her leaked look from the Salman Khan starrer is going viral on social media.

Check out Shehnaaz Gill’s viral video here:

According to media reports, Shehnaaz will be paired opposite Aayush Sharma in the lead. Reportedly, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will also star Zaheer Iqbal in key roles. Earlier, Pooja Hegde had also shared a pic of herself from the sets of the movie as she had begun shooting for the movie. She was seen flaunting Salman’s signature bracelet in the pic.

To note, the team of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will be shot in Mumbai. The team has, reportedly, built two big sets in the Golden Tobacco factory in Vile Parle for a 10-day shoot following which they will shoot an extensive schedule in Mehboob Studios.

Apart from Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Salman is also working on the much awaited third installment of the Tiger franchise with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The movie will feature Salman and Katrina reprising their respective roles of Tiger and Zoya while Emraan will reportedly be seen as the lead antagonist.

