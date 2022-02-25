Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa turns 28: Suchitra Krishnamoorthi posts a throwback pic with Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan – the man who is touted as the king of Bollywood, has given several iconic movies in his career of around three decades. He has been the epitome of perfection, versatility and swag and each of his movies tend to make you fall in love all over again. Amid all his movies, Shah Rukh Khan’s 1994 release Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa opposite Kavita Krishnamoorthi holds a special place in everyone’s heart for its adorable storyline that struck the right chord with everyone.

Interestingly, this Kundan Shah directorial is making the headlines today as it has clocked 28 years of release. And on this special occasion, Kavita Krishnamoorthi, who played the role of Anna in the movie, shared a beautiful throwback still from the movie. The pic featured Shah Rukh and Kavita standing as groom and bride respectively in a church with Naseeruddin Shah. Expressing her gratitude towards the audience, Kavita wrote, “Thanks for all the love. Always” along with heart emoticons.

Take a look at Kavita’s post:

Meanwhile, fans have also taken to social media to celebrate this beautiful film and can’t get enough of SRK’s innocence as Sunil. A Twitter user wrote, “One of the best movies of @iamsrk. He lived the character of Sunil”. Another user tweeted, “Shah Rukh Khan as Sunil is my all time Favourite Character! "wo to hai albela, hazaro me akela.. sada tumne aib dekha, hunar ko na dekhaaaa”.”

Check out the tweets here:

Meanwhile, SRK, who was last seen in the 2018 release Zero, is all set to make his comeback on the big screen with Siddharth Anand’s Pathan. Apart from Shah Rukh, the movie will also star Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead.

