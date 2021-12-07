Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham turns 20: Karan Johar celebrates & hints at something special in store for fans

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was one such film that is still loved by every fan. This film had an ensemble cast of Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan. Be it the songs, the fashion or the scenes from the film, everything holds a special place and we are finding it difficult to believe that this Karan Johar film has clocked 20 years today. Well, it is the truth and taking to his Instagram handle, Karan Johar shared a video of a clip from the movie and posted a long note.

The video that Karan Johar shared is a clip from the popular song ‘Bole Chudiyan’ and features all the six actors. In the note that he shared, KJo wrote, “It’s going to be 20 years and I still feel the euphoria of having this film release on the big screen and people going to watch it. But I feel the impact sank in for me much later. And that feeling hasn’t stopped ever since. I see all the videos, all the occasions this film’s music is a part of, all the dialogues people have now inculcated in their daily life and of course - the fashion!! At the heart of it, I also see that after all this time - it’s all about loving your...family!”

Take a look:

On the work front, Karan Johar just wrapped up the Delhi schedule of his directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. This film will be starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles. KJo has also recently announced Yodha will be headlined by Sidharth Malhotra.

