Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham's Poo, Malvika Raaj dazzles at her ring ceremony with beau Pranav Bagga

Malvika Raaj, renowned for her role in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, is relishing a delightful chapter of life. The young Poo has gracefully transformed into a stunning woman, poised to embark on the enchanting journey of matrimony with her dream man, Pranav Bagga. Today, on November 23, 2023, Malvika initiated her wedding celebrations with a magical ring ceremony, radiating elegance and allure as the bride-to-be.

Malvika Raaj donned an ethereal blue lehenga, exuding timeless grace

On the magical day of November 23, 2023, Malvika Raaj embarked on her wedding journey, commencing with a mesmerizing ring ceremony and Mata Ki Chowki. Stepping out in style, the radiant bride-to-be gracefully posed for the paparazzi at the engagement venue. Dressed in a blue lehenga adorned with intricate zari and crystal work, Malvika showcased the epitome of bridal elegance.

Her ensemble, featuring a sultry blouse with a plunging neckline and lace detail, added a touch of allure. A navy blue-hued dupatta, embellished on all sides, completed the regal look. Malvika accentuated her attire with layered statement necklaces, stud earrings, kadhas, and rings, adding a glamorous flair to her bridal avatar. The finishing touch of sheen makeup, boasting a dewy base, nude lipstick, shimmery eyeshadow, and blushed cheeks, perfected Malvika's captivating transformation into a bride.

Malvika shared the proposal video with fans in August

In August, Malvika delighted her fans by sharing the dreamy proposal video. Taking to her Instagram handle, she revealed cherished moments from their special day, capturing the couple's bliss as they celebrated the joyful occasion in Turkey. On her remarkable day, Malvika adorned a stunning white gown, while Pranav complemented her look in a white tuxedo and matching pants, creating a picture-perfect moment.

About Malvika Raaj

Malvika Raaj, an actress and model, made her mark in the Hindi film industry with her role as young Kareena Kapoor, Pooja, in the 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. She later took on the lead role opposite Rinzing Denzongpa in the film Squad. Notably, she is the granddaughter of Bollywood film actor Jagdish Raj, the daughter of Bobby Raj, and the niece of Anita Raj.

