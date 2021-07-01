Kabir Bedi on how his divorce affected his children Pooja and Siddharth: Divorce is always a tragedy

Kabir Bedi remembers his Hollywood career and says he regrets not spending enough time with children Pooja Bedi and Siddharth Bedi.

Actor Kabir Bedi, grandfather of the actress Alaya F, on Wednesday did an Instagram Live with her. During the IG live, Kabir talked about his autobiography ‘Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Life of an Actor’. From his book, Kabir Bedi explained that he regrets not spending much time with his children. Kabir was married to Protima Bedi with whom he had Pooja and Siddharth. The actor remembered the time when his children used to fly to the USA when he used to work in Hollywood. Pooja and Siddharth went to the USA to spend time with Kabir.

During the live session, Alaya F said that she has heard stories from her mother, Pooja Bedi, when she and Siddharth would visit their father in America. Alaya asked the Kabir Bedi as to how it was like to incorporate the kids into his life in America if it was difficult to handle, and also if there were any sacrifices made and how was it having them there every year for the summer and having that time with them and introducing them to his life there?

Responding to the question Kabir said, “Whenever there's a divorce it's always a tragedy and the biggest sufferers are the children. But even though I divorced your nani, I never ever divorced my children. So the children had to be brought to me in their vacations or I would fly from America. So there was no sacrifice involved, there was a cost involved but that didn't matter. What mattered was spending time with them. Whenever there's a divorce people always talk about quality time...but quantity is also important”.

The actor further added, “One of my great regrets is that I couldn't give enough quantity time. So I tried to make it up by having the best time I could with them when they came. And that's what mattered to me. Being able to have that time with them and make the most of it”.

Kabir’s son Siddharth passed away in 1997 after being diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Credits :Alaya F Instagram

