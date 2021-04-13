Kabir Bedi opens up on how he, Mahesh Bhatt, and Danny Denzongpa met at Parveen Babi’s funeral in his memoir

Kabir Bedi had mentioned in his memoir about the ‘men who loved’ Parveen Babi including Mahesh Bhatt and Danny Denzongpa were all at the funeral and how the relationship exhausted him mentally.

Kabir Bedi has mentioned a detailed account of his emotionally charged relationship with Parveen Babi and how she was the one to break up the relationship in his upcoming memoir. Kabir was married to an Odissi dancer Protima Gupta for some time and he left his wife for Parveen. Kabir has detailed how he fell in love with Parveen who was the biggest Hindi cinema heroine in the ’80s working in huge star cast films like Amar Akbar Anthony and Shaan amongst others.

Kabir had realized that Parveen was suffering from heavy mental health issues and he would have wanted to help her but she did not let him. In a recent chat with Hindustan times, Kabir opened up on his thought about the morose romance and said, “In my days alone, I looked back on all we had shared. I remembered our love and passion. I felt for her suffering mind. But my long-suppressed resentments flared as well. I rued the shadows Parveen had cast on my most joyful years. I reminded myself it wasn't her fault. Perhaps I was equally to blame.”

Further writing about it Kabir implied that he got mentally exhausted from dating Parveen and although people think of him as a lucky guy who went from one beautiful woman to another only he understood the cost of such volatile relationships. Kabir mentioned that he was heartbroken when he got the news of Parveen’s death in 2005. She suffered from multiple organ failures and died alone in her flat in Juhu. He thinks of her death as the lonely and tragic end of a megastar who was in the eyes of millions in the ’70s and ’80s. He spoke about how the three men who loved Parveen including himself Mahesh Bhatt and Danny Denzongpa came to the Muslim cemetery in Juhu and helped carry the dead body to its ultimate demise.

