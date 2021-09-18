Kabir Bedi on Salman Khan’s stardom in the 90s during ‘Kurbaan’: Dutt Saab and I became the background music

Kabir Bedi in Timeslit Fest spoke about being a fan of Sunil Dutt and getting to star with him in ‘Kurbaan’ alongside . He said, “I'd seen Dutt saab in ‘Mother India’ and I was like, ‘Oh my God, what an actor’. When I came to Bombay, I went to meet him and told him ‘Dutt saab, today my childhood dream has been fulfilled having met you’. And then a producer came to me and said, they’ve got a film called 'Kurbaan', where Dutt saab and I had to play two giants in a village and they were going to have a clash. And it would be a fantastic clash of titans.”

Kabir further spoke about Salman Khan’s brewing stardom during the filming of ‘Kurbaan’. He said, “Bollywood films in those days particularly were shot in a sort of installment plan. You know, they’d shoot a few days every month and it would keep going on. It used to take about two years to make a film and while the shooting for ‘Kurbaan’ was going on, four of Salman's films released and became superhits. Immediately, the scenes in our film were converted into a love story, and Dutt saab and I became the background music”.

Kabir Bedi further spoke about how Salman Khan got signed for the film. He said, “I'd heard Salim Khan's son Salman Khan had started acting and he was garnering quite the reputation. So that's how they signed Salman and he had just started his career.” Salman Khan is currently shooting for the third installment of the Tiger franchise in Austria.

