Kabir Bedi 'thrilled to bits' as Priyanka Chopra Jonas comes onboard to launch his autobiography.

Titled Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Life of an Actor, Kabir Bedi's autobiography will be launched by Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Monday, 19 April.

Excerpts from Kabir Bedi's autobiography made headlines earlier this week and now come Monday, the actor-author is all set to launch his autobiography. Bedi took to social media to announce that the newest actor-author on the block, Jonas, will be launching his book and he couldn't be happier. On 19 April, Monday, Kabir Bedi's autobiography, Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Life of an Actor, will be launched.

Sharing the announcement details, Kabir revealed he was rather thrilled that Priyanka will be unveiling the book virtually. He wrote, "Thrilled to Bits!!! @PriyankaChopra is officially launching my book “Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Life of an Actor” on 19 April, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. IST."

He added, "Do watch across all my social media handles. Pre-order link in my bio. #StoriesIMustTell #SaveTheDate @Westlandbooks."

THRILLED TO BITS!!!@priyankachopra is officially launching my book “Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Life of an Actor” on 19 April, 2021 at 6:30 p.m.

Moderated by @iFaridoon, @Bollyhungama

Watch across all my social media handles. #StoriesIMustTell #SaveTheDate @WestlandBooks pic.twitter.com/ofhnqTJJIh — KABIR BEDI (@iKabirBedi) April 17, 2021

In his autobiography, Kabir Bedi has given a glimpse into his colourful life under the spotlight as well as personal stories. He also addressed his son's demise due to suicide and has also penned down how his open marriage came to an end. "Our open marriage may have seemed like a good idea at first. In the end, it only caused me greater anxiety. It had led to a lack of intimacy between us. I didn't feel the love that I wanted, the caring and sharing I needed. Nor was I able to give it. The old magic had gone. I was feeling alone, empty and dejected. Parveen Babi filled that void. She was a ravishingly beautiful actress with fair skin, long black hair and dark, mesmerising eyes," reads an excerpt from Bedi's memoir.

