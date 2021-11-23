Kabir Bedi on the uphill task of interviewing ‘The Beatles’ during AIR days: I pressured the Beatles’ manager

Kabir Bedi has recently released his biography ‘The Stories I Must Tell’. In the book, Kabir revealed some interesting facets of his fascinating life. In a recent chat with Outlook, Kabir Bedi spoke about interviewing The Beatles when he was working for All India Radio as a freelance journalist. Kabir in the chat mentioned that he used to go to college during the day and would read news in English for AIR during the night to suffice monetary gains for the expenditure in his studies. Kabir spoke about the uphill task of scoring the interview.

Kabir said, “when the Beatles came into town, I told my boss that I wanted to interview them. I was a huge fan of them. I was asked, ‘But how would you ever get to the Beatles? The whole daily press corps wants to do this.’ I just asked for one chance. They gave me the press badge and a tape recorder, and I went to the hotel where the Beatles were staying.” Kabir added, “I pressured the Beatles’ manager by saying that the interview was demanded by the Indian government, which was technically correct. (Laughs). And he basically let me do it because he didn't want to have an embarrassing situation with the Indian government.”

Kabir further mentioned that interview was magical and it was a life-changing experience for him. Kabir added, “When I went to AIR to get a copy of the interview I found that they had erased it after broadcasting it because they had no money and they had to reuse tapes.”

