Kabir Bedi writes how his open marriage with Protima caused 'anxiety', says ended it to be with Parveen Babi.

Kabir Bedi is gearing up to launch his memoir Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Journey of an Actor. The 75-year-old actor who has spent the majority part of his career under the glaring spotlights is opening up about his professional as well as controversial personal life in the memoir. One of the many topics he addressed in the book is his open marriage with Odissi dancer Protima Gupta.

Published by a leading daily, Bedi wrote about how his relationship with Protima caused him 'greater anxiety'. An excerpt from the book reads, "Our open marriage may have seemed like a good idea at first. In the end, it only caused me greater anxiety. It had led to a lack of intimacy between us. I didn't feel the love that I wanted, the caring and sharing I needed. Nor was I able to give it. The old magic had gone. I was feeling alone, empty and dejected. Parveen Babi filled that void. She was a ravishingly beautiful actress with fair skin, long black hair and dark, mesmerising eyes."

Speaking about Parveen, he adds, "Her living openly with Danny (Denzongpa), wearing jeans and smoking in public, had given her a bohemian image in India. But, morally, she was a conservative Gujarati girl. While the rest of the Juhu gang talked about the 'free sex' preaching of Guru Osho, she believed in sexual fidelity. It's what I was looking for when I fell in love with her."

Kabir Bedi also penned down of the time when he broke the news to Protima that he was leaving her for Parveen Babi and described her reaction in detail. He wrote:

"There was no easy way to break the news (to Protima). 'I'm going over to Parveen's tonight,' I said softly when she came in. 'Parveen's!' she repeated in surprise. I could see her computing what must have happened. 'But I've only just arrived. Can't you stay tonight at least?' I shook my head. 'No, I have to be with her tonight ... and every night.' In that moment, she realised that our relationship had changed forever. She let out a deep breath and looked at me. 'Do you love her?' I nodded, not without sadness. 'Does she love you?' she asked, her voice a notch higher. 'Yes,' I said gruffly, wanting to cry. I knew I was ending a relationship where we'd shared life-changing experiences together, happy and unhappy, moral and immoral, for six tumultuous years. But I didn't want to show vulnerability. I had to be strong to end it. I held her by the shoulders to embrace her goodbye. She clung to me and burst out crying. Then she sat down on the bed and sighed deeply before she spoke. 'Please leave me alone now,' she said in a firm voice as tears welled in her eyes. 'Leave me alone. Please go!' Our 'open marriage' was over."

Kabir Bedi and Protima Gupta had two kids Pooja Bedi and Siddharth Bedi. In 1997, their son Siddharth died by suicide in the US after reportedly suffering from schizophrenia.

