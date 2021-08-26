Kabir Khan calls Mughals the ‘original nation builders’; Questions filmmakers who pose Mughals as ‘villains’

A lot of Bollywood filmmakers tend to make films and web shows that revolve around the Mughal rule. Many tend to portray Mushals as the villains but ace director Kabir Khan does not agree to this and feels that the Mughals were the ‘original nation builders’ and also questions the filmmakers who show them as the villains in their projects.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama Kabir Khan said, "I find it hugely problematic and disturbing because what really makes me upset is that it's being done just to go with the popular narrative. I can understand when a filmmaker has researched something and a filmmaker wants to make a point... Of course, there can be different viewpoints. If you want to demonise the Mughals, please base it on some research and make us understand why; why they were the villains that you think they were. Because if you do some research and read history, it's very tough to understand why they have to be villainised. I think they were the original nation-builders, and to write them off and say they murdered people... But what are you basing it on? Please point out the historical evidence. Please have an open debate, just don't go with the narrative that you think will be popular."

Elaborating further on this, Kabir Khan said that it is the easiest thing to demonise the Mughals and various other Muslim rulers that India had at different points in its history. He states that he, unfortunately, cannot respect those films and gets upset by those kinds of portrayals.

Well, what do you have to say about Kabir Khan’s statements? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

